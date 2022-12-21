“Boring and unnecessary” — NBA Legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Brazenly Calls James Cameron’s “Avatar: The Way of Water” a Mediocre Narrative, Instead Praises Netflix’s “Wednesday”

In the blink of an eye, Tim Burton’s brilliant creepy series became the most watched Netflix show in 2022. Wednesday, telling about the life of the outcast dark daughter of the cult Addams family, impressed fans with its fantastic image. A ruthless teenage detective with supernatural powers and attending a school full of competing creatures seems like a recipe for success.

This drama about growing up is firmly entrenched next to “The Squid Game” with more than 1 billion views to date. Fans love everything about this series, from the stoicism of the main character and her monotonous voice to the overly cheerful roommate Enid Sinclair. Even NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar called this show much more fun than James Cameron’s long-awaited Avatar 2.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar found Wednesday more instructive than the crowded Avatar sequel.

Former NBA player Kareem Abdul-Jabbar recently posted on Substack his opinion about James Cameron’s recently released film Avatar: The Way of Water. This is the official website created by Jabbar, where he shares his thoughts on sports, politics and popular culture.

The 75-year-old star went to watch a three-hour movie only to realize that everything had gone wrong. “Most of the scenes showing how a family adapts to life with a water tribe are boring and unnecessary,” the Death Game star explained.

He even mentioned the popular Netflix show on Wednesday, saying he was more moved by the Creature’s injury than all the chaotic battle scenes in Avatar 2. Well, one can’t disagree with that, because it was one of the most emotional scenes in the series.

Jabbar added that it took thirteen years for the sequel to hit the big screen, but it failed to impress the public. According to him, the hype around special effects and vivid visual effects could not hide the “sterility of the story”, “thinness of the characters” and “colorless dialogues”.

The former NBA star said that the creators should have put more emphasis on portraying characters than on charming people with visual effects. “Avatar: The Path of Water” turned out to be a confusing plot, which, according to Jabbar, does not fit into the overall picture.

Do you agree with his opinion about James Cameron’s film? Share your opinion with us in the comments section.