Borderlands The Movie welcomes the star of Star Wars Battlefront 2

Borderlands: Janina Gavankar played Iden Versio, an Imperial who fought the rebels since before the fall of Emperor Palpatine.The Borderlands film has yet to start production, but the team behind the film continues to announce new faces for its cast. After confirming stars like Cate Blanchett, Kevin Hart, Jamie Lee Curtis, Ariana Greenblatt, Florian Munteanu, Edgar Ramirez, Haley Bennett, Olivier Richters and Jack Black, Deadline has exclusively revealed that Janina Gavankar will be part of the film’s cast. The actress, known in the video game world for being Iden Versio in Star Wars Battlefront 2, will travel to Pandora soon.

Gearbox itself has confirmed this addition through the Twitter account of Randy Pitchford, CEO of the company and executive producer of the film: “Janina Gavankar will join the cast of the Borderlands film as a completely new character that I specifically named for this story ”, the manager advances. Janina will play Commander Knoxx, who follows in the footsteps of her parents and joins Atlas’s private army, Crimson Lance. She is, in a word, great. ”

Gavankar has completed the production of Invasion, which will be released on Amazon later this year. She has also participated in Blindspotting, while participating in the second season of The Morning Show, Apple TV +. Among her outstanding works is her appearance in products such as True Blood or Sleepy Hollow.

Official Borderlands Synopsis

What is the film about? The official synopsis clarifies some points: Lilith is an outlaw with a very mysterious past who returns to Pandora in search of the daughter of a powerful S.O.B., since the girl has disappeared. She will close an alliance with an unexpected team made up of Tina, Roland, Krieg, Tannis, and the Rob Captrap. Together, they will undertake a most peculiar journey, as they must fight with monstrous aliens and bandits of arms to take. The missing girl hides unimaginable power, so the fate of the entire universe may be in her hands.

The Borderlands movie does not yet have an official release date and has not even started filming.