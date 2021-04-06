Borderlands movie reveals official synopsis

The production also welcomes Edgar Ramirez, who joins the cast to play Atlas in the film.

Borderlands continues its journey to the big screen with new faces and more fresh information. The studio behind the film has unveiled the official synopsis, while announcing the addition of a new actor to the cast. This is Edgar Ramirez (Point Break, Gold), who will take on the role of Atlas. He joins other actors like Cate Blanchett. Jamie-Lee Curtis or Jack Black.

“Lilith (Blanchett), an infamous outlaw with a mysterious past, returns to her home planet of Pandora to find the missing daughter of the most powerful S.O.B in the universe, Atlas (Ramirez),” the synopsis begins. Lilith forges an alliance with an unexpected team: Roland (Hart), a former elite mercenary now desperate for redemption; Tina (Greenblatt), a preteen savage demolitionist; Krieg (Munteanu), Tina’s muscular protector, ”as well as Tannis, a character played by Jamie-Lee Curtis. There will also be Captrap (Jack Black), a very peculiar robot.

“These strange heroes must fight alien monsters and dangerous bandits to search for and protect the lost girl, who may hold the key to unimaginable power. The fate of the universe may be in their hands, but they will fight for something more ”, for each one of them.

Still in pre-production

The Borderlands movie features Craig Mazin in the script. He is the creator of Chernobyl and a figure linked to video game adaptations to film and television, since he will also be in charge of bringing The Last of Us to HBO as a television series. As for Borderlands, the film will not be separated from video games, as Randy Pitchford, CEO of Gearbox, and Strauss Zelnick, CEO of Take Two Interactive, will serve as executive producers.

There is no release date yet, but the film is already in pre-production. It remains to be seen when filming will begin.