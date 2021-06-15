Borderlands: Behind the Scenes Video Shows Movie Details

Borderlands: The live-action film Borderlands received a behind-the-scenes video that revealed details of the film adaptation of the games. The preview showed glimpses of the silhouettes of the main characters and well-known weapons from the gaming universe, such as the legendary Infinity pistol and other information that should please fans of the franchise.

During Gearbox’s E3 presentation, Randy Pitchford — the developer’s founder — walked the recording sets, interviewing director Eli Roth and members of the production team. In this interaction, it was highlighted that the objective of the project is to make a good science fiction feature film to deliver a different and exciting experience to the public.

The film’s plot should focus on the first game in the series, set in the world of Pandora. In a distant galaxy and future, megacorporations rule under a rigid regime, while bands and mercenaries battle for territory and treasure. In the video, the role of Edgar Ramírez as Atlas was revealed, a businessman from the company of the same name who must be the main threat of the adaptation.

In addition to this actor, the title will feature Cate Blanchett (Lilith), Kevin Hart (Roland), Jamie Lee Curtis (Dr. Patricia Tannis), Ariana Greenblatt (Tiny Tina), Florian Munteanu (Krieg) and Jack Black (Claptrap).

The screenplay for Borderlands was written by Roth in partnership with Craig Mazin, responsible for the HBO series Chernobyl. Lionsgate has yet to reveal the release date for the attraction in theaters.