Borderlands 4 may not have the outside world, but it can learn something

Borderlands 4 may still be a long way off, as Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands has recently been released, and Tales from the Borderlands 2 is just around the corner. However, this didn’t stop fans from speculating about characters like Lilith or potential Vault seekers who might appear in the game. Fans have also suggested Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands features, which will be a good addition to the next main game.

While Borderlands 4 may draw inspiration from spells, a multi-class system, side quests, or a Chaos Chamber, it is unlikely to use the Overworld of Little Tina of Wonders. The unique top-down crawl was created specifically for the Bunkers and Badasses spin-off setting, and while it’s charming, cuteness is much less common in the harsh world of Borderlands. However, Overworld can teach Borderlands 4 a valuable lesson.

The upper world of Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands makes moving between areas more interesting

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands’ Overworld not only gives players a break from the main gameplay associated with looting and shooting, but also makes them feel that they are actually moving between game locations. In Borderlands, players simply click on an exit door to leave an area and end up in another without seeing what happened between them. This applies to Borderlands 3 and its planets, as gamers will fly from one place to another, and nothing happens between them.

Borderlands 4 can shake things up by giving players control of Sanctuary, providing an interesting replacement for the Superworld that better suits the mature tone of Borderlands. Piloting a ship can look the same as controlling the Normandy in Mass Effect games, when players actually fly between locations. However, unlike this system, gamers could participate in a more traditional gameplay for combat sections.

The random encounters of Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands were very funny, and they should affect Borderlands 4. Flying between planets using Sanctuary, players could encounter enemy ships. They could shoot and instantly destroy them using the Shelter, or they could collide with an enemy ship to engage in battle. Once this happens, the game can switch to a first-person view, with Borderlands 4 players fighting on an enemy ship or engaging pirates aboard Sanctuary.

As with the Overworld Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands map, players could complete some special side quests in ship sections. This can lead players to smaller planets, moons, or asteroids, and Gearbox will again allow players to exit the ship to play in first person. Similar to the dungeon doors from Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, players could clear several areas of enemies to find an item or get additional loot, and then return to the NPC to complete the quest. In fact, by forcing players to fly from place to place and asking them to complete side quests during their travel segments, Borderlands 4 may seem like a more expansive game. Gearbox can even surprise players by hiding the Borderlands raid boss in some far corner of space.

Considering how big the Borderlands universe is, allowing players to travel to more planets in a sequel can be a lot of fun. Overworld Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is an example of how to make the journey between them more impressive when players actually see and control their journey between areas. Completing short quests to discover new planets or choosing to participate in random encounters can make the gameplay more diverse, giving Borderlands 4 players a more exciting experience. While the next Borderlands game could certainly be enjoyable without space travel, which works like Overworld Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, this feature deserves some inspiration as it worked so well.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is now available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.