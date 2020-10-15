Borderlands 3 will have a Season Pass 2 with new content

2K Games and Gearbox announce that the package will go on sale on November 10, although the news will last until 2021.

No, Borderlands 3 has yet to say its last word, it has a lot of life ahead of it. The title developed by Gearbox and published by 2K Games will not only be updated for free to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, but will also continue to offer new content thanks to the Season Pass 2, which will add previously unreleased paid DLCs. In a press release, the publisher has reported that those who buy the pass will enjoy Designer’s Cut and Director’s Cut, each with new modes and styles of play. In addition, the first of these will offer a new skill tree for each Vault Hunter and a game mode called Arms Race.

These are not separate expansions, so it will be necessary to have a copy of Borderlands 3 to access these contents. Season Pass 2 will go on sale on November 10 alongside Designer’s Cut. The launch of the second half of this season is scheduled for early 2021, so we will have to wait for more official details.



