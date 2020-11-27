Borderlands 3: See the game running at 60 fps on PS5

The Next Gen Base channel shared, on its YouTube profile, a video comparing the previous and current generation versions of Borderlands 3, presenting the main improvements that emerged after the upgrade to PS5 and Xbox Series S / X.

As you can see in the images, the Gearbox title will have exactly the same performance on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, bringing a frame rate locked at 60 fps and with 4K resolution. This way, the gameplay becomes much more fluid, with all the details of the scenario gaining texture improvements, especially when compared to the PS4 and Xbox One versions.

The video does not show the performance of the game on the Xbox Series S, but everything indicates that the low-cost console from Microsoft is also capable of running the game at 60 fps, but with a maximum resolution of 1440p, without reaching the native 4K of the Series X.

Borderlands 3 is available for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S / X and PC.



