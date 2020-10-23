Borderlands 3 reveals new skill trees for Moze and Zane

The Gearbox title continues its commercial journey with a new season pass, which includes two previously unreleased expansions.

2K Games and Gearbox already made it clear that the end of Borderlands 3 was not near. After a year of content, both paid and free, the Take-Two Interactive-owned company announced Season Pass 2, which will add two major expansions. The first one is titled Designer’s Cut and incorporates an unpublished story, although it also opens up new skill trees for Moze and Zane, which have been detailed on the official video game blog.

Moze’s Mother of Bears skill tree

Action Skill: Iron Pup

According to 2K Games, the best thing about the Mother of Bear skill tree is fighting alongside the deadly (but lovable) Iron Cub. This miniature version of the Iron Bear is fully autonomous and kills enemies with recklessness. The Iron Cub lasts the same as its tank, but longer than the Iron Bear, because being smaller, it consumes less.

The Mother of Bear skill tree has a variety of passive abilities that regenerate fuel and reduce cooldowns so you can continue fighting alongside your machine.



