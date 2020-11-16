Borderlands 3 reaches up to 120fps on PS5 and Series X

With the launch of the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5, more and more players are testing the backward compatibility of video games and discovering performance improvements often unannounced, as happened recently with Borderlands 3.

According to the websites Eurogamer and Push Square, when running the Gearbox game in performance instead of quality, its resolution drops to 1080p, but the frames per second reach an incredible 120!

Until then, the only official information released by the producer was that the game would reach 60 fps running in 4K on the Xbox Series X and PS5, but now we have several reports on the Resetera forum that the performance mode really can achieve even more FPS!

Are you excited to revisit this acclaimed looter shooter in the next generation of consoles with the best possible performance? Comment below!



