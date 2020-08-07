Borderlands 3: Free on PS4, Xbox One, PC

Players of the Gearbox Software title will be able to experience the third installment of the Borderlands saga for a limited time.

If you haven’t tried Borderlands 3 yet, 2K Games and Gearbox Software offer you the chance to do it for free for a few days. This has been announced in a statement on the official website, where they have revealed that the test will be active on all platforms where the video game is available. In this way, those interested will be able to enjoy a game session on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC (via Steam) and Google Stadia from August 6 to August 9 (except for the streaming version of the platform, which will end a day later).

During the trial period, players will be able to enjoy the entire base game, with all that it entails. Therefore, they will have the opportunity to improve weapons, reinforce skills and live the adventure both alone and cooperatively. After the free weekend is over, purchasing one of the Borderlands 3 editions will keep all your progress and loot earned so far.

Play #Borderlands3 for FREE this weekend on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Steam, and Stadia! Whether it’s your first adventure or you're recruiting friends for co-op, now's the perfect time to make some mayhem! Full details: https://t.co/fZumelyKWn pic.twitter.com/1VHErQZ6CY — Borderlands 3 (@Borderlands) August 6, 2020

How and when is the free trial

If you want to play Bordelands 3 for free, all you have to do is access the digital store of the platform where you are going to play. Once you do this, select the standard edition of Bordelands 3 and … let’s play! Notably, PlayStation 4 players will need an active subscription to PlayStation Plus. On the other hand, the schedules depend on the platform, so we break them down below:

Free playtime on Xbox One

Starts: August 6 at 09:00 CEST.

Ends: August 9 at 08:59 CEST.

Free playtime on PlayStation 4

Starts: August 6 at 6:00 p.m. CEST.

Ends: August 9 at 18:00 CEST.

Free playtime on Steam

Starts: August 6 at 5:00 p.m. CEST.

Ends: August 12 at 7:00 p.m. CEST.

Free playtime at Stadia

Starts: August 6 at 6:00 p.m. CEST.

Ends: August 10 at 18:00 CEST.

Borderlands 3 is available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia. In addition to the main game, several expansions have also been released.



