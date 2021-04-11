Borderlands 3: Director’s Cut is now available as a DLC!

Borderlands 3: The newest unpublished content for Borderlands 3 is already among us! The surprise ended up being leaked a little earlier, when the PEGI website revealed a Borderlands 3: Director’s Cut record in versions for all platforms:

Among the little information on the website of the age rating agency was already the release date (April 8, 2021) and confirmation that the DLC would arrive for the PC, PlayStation 5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch, which was confirmed hours later on the game’s official website.

The expansion includes new maps and missions and is part of the Season 2 Pass, as well as being a gift to everyone who has purchased Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition. It is also possible to purchase this DLC separately on all platforms. Check out its launch trailer:

Are you excited to revisit this frantic shooter looter? What did you think of the new content? Tell us in the comments below!