Borderlands 3 Comes to PS5 with Free Update

Gearbox announces a big free update for Borderlands 3 for the next generation, also with new game modes and content.

There are not a few games already confirmed to also appear on the new generation consoles, PS5 and Xbox Series, a long list to which we must add one more title: Borderlands 3. 2K Games itself has announced it on its website , notifying that it will do so through a free update with which the Gearbox game will reach 4K resolution and a frame rate of 60 images per second, at least in its individual mode.

The Borderlands Roadmap, on PAX Online

It was on the occasion of PAX Online with which the great North American publisher made an announcement, an event in which Gearbox usually makes an appearance. In fact, among the studio’s future plans for Borderlands 3, this next-gen update is just the beginning, as they’ve also announced a handful of content that is to come in the coming months.

Among other functions, Gearbox will implement split screen -both in vertical and horizontal format- for local multiplayer, as well as crossplay for both generations, being able to save all the progress that we take from PS4 and Xbox One to PS5 and Xbox Series, respectively. In addition, they have revealed that there are plans to add a new paid DLC – all included in the Season Pass have arrived – before the end of the year that adds a completely new game mode and a skill tree.



