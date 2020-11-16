Borderlands 3 allows 120 fps on PS5 and Xbox Series X

Neither Gearbox nor 2K Games had announced this feature when they revealed that the game would be adapted to the new generation.

The new generation of consoles continues to give us some surprises. And it is that Borderlands 3, the most recent production of Gearbox Software, has a feature that had not been officially announced. According to Push Square, the game works at 120 fps on PS5, as long as you activate Performance Mode and use a compatible television. This information has been reinforced in a Reddit thread, in which several players have certified that the option is not only available on Sony’s machine, but also on Xbox Series X.

When the developer revealed that she was working on an update for the new consoles, they specifically commented that the title would run at 60 fps with 4K resolution. Like other companies, 2K Games has chosen to offer the patch completely free of charge. In this way, you just have to have a copy of the game on PS4 or Xbox One to continue enjoying this crazy action experience. Of course, if you have a physical copy and an Xbox Series S console or a PS5 without a reader, you will have to get a digital version.

What’s new in the update

The update incorporates the option of local play for three or four players. As if that were not enough, users of all platforms can experiment with a new split screen mode, designed for two users at the same time. This title is far from saying goodbye, as they recently confirmed a second season pass, which will incorporate two major story expansions.

Borderlands 3 is available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC, and Google Stadia. The version for Sony’s new generation console has been delayed in the European market for a very specific reason, and that is that the console does not go on sale until November 19.



