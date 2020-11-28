Borderlands 3, a next-gen experience with DualSense

We play the full edition of Borderlands 3 for PS5, which contains all the expansions and DLC available since the launch of the Gearbox title.

The new generation of consoles is already among us. It seems incredible, but the moment has come after a long time of waiting and uncertainty. With Xbox Series X / S and PS5 we can enjoy both new exclusive releases and those games that are part of our personal list of favorites and that are resting on our shelves, physical or virtual. An example of this is Borderlands 3, the work that closes the numbered trilogy of Gearbox Software and 2K Games and that now comes with a complete version for the new generation. We have been able to play it on the Sony console and we can assure you that it is worth experiencing how each of the weapons feels at the controls of the DualSense. We will tell you in detail below, in addition to detailing the contents of this Ultimate edition.

The Borderlands experience through DualSense

When we play Astro’s Playroom we are amazed by the possibilities offered by the new controller designed by Sony for PlayStation 5. Terms that at the time we did not fully understand such as haptic vibration or triggers with progressive resistance have been fully clarified when we delve into the work of ASOBI ! Team. We thought it would be a while before games released on PS5 could take advantage of these special features, but as we kicked off our game of Borderlands 3 and tested our arsenal of weapons, we found that we were wrong.

Each submachine gun, revolver, shotgun or rocket launcher feels different at the controls and this is something that elevates the shooter experience to a new level. The resistance offered by the triggers on each occasion, accompanied by a specific vibration and a characteristic sound that comes from the DualSense itself, make each bullet fired a real joy. If we add to this the fact that the control lights up according to the color of the type of weapon we carry (yellow if it is electric, green if it is corrosive or red if it is fire, for example), we can ensure that the adventure of the Vault Hunter has never felt like this before.

We hope that these are functions that will reach the rest of shooters, since it is worth playing them in this way to feel a greater range of experiences that are not limited to just a simple vibration and what we see on the screen. On the other hand, it should be mentioned that graphically it does not take a great leap on PS5, since the cell-shading style characteristic of the Borderlands saga shines with its own light and does not adhere to the pattern of other productions that seek greater graphic realism.

What does change are the loading times, much shorter, and a download speed that has nothing to do with what it had on PS4. Thanks to this, we can hit the install button and welcome the more than 70 GB that the full version occupies. As you can see, in general it is about transferring the experience that we already have available on other platforms to the new generation, with all that that implies. Of course, to put a “but” we would say that it does not seem practical that the button to access the game menu is placed in the SHARE, which we use to take captures and videos.



