Borat 2’s release date has been announced

The highly anticipated sequel of Borat, the comedy that received high revenue in the year when Sacha Baron Cohen was shown, but also received criticism is counting the days to meet with the audience.

The Borat legend continues. Sacha Baron Cohen’s highly anticipated movie, Borat 2, will be shown on the Amazon channel on October 23rd.

Borat 2 is a follow-up to the 2006 film, whose full name is ‘Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan’, but simply called ‘Borat’. Sacha Baron Cohen will give life to the role of Borat again in the movie, which will be briefly referred to as ‘Borat 2’.

One of the purposes of Borat 2, which has been secretly shot in recent months and will be shown on Amazon Prime, is to be released before the US presidential election on November 3. The political implications for Borat 2 began when Cohen was seen at a conservative rally in Washington state in June. Cohen has kind of advertised the movie here.

The second film, the sequel to the Borat series, was the first movie that was discontinued due to the corona virus outbreak.

Over $ 250 million in revenue

The British comedy Borat, which grossed over $ 250 million in the year it was shown, was about the Kazakh television reporter Borat Sagdiyev, whose lead character went to the USA to study American culture. Borat Sagdiyev was an ugly and sarcastic journalist who worked for Kazakhstan’s state television, taking his distorted English and fatal prejudices to America to make a documentary about life in the United States. Even though he is a cute character, the film was criticized for some of his sarcastic remarks on the grounds that Cohen’s character insulted the Cossacks and made anti-Jewish and anti-Gypsy statements.

Cohen was harshly criticized for the lyrics of the song that Borat read in an episode of Tucson Arizona. Although he was also a Jew, he had been sued for the lyrics of the song being degrading and threatening to the Jews.



