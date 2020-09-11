Borat 2: sequel, relationship between Trump and Epstein

After a few rumors, the production of Borat 2 has not only been confirmed, but is now complete. According to Collider, the protagonist Sacha Baron Cohen has already finished the film and held a first screening for a very limited audience.

Borat Sequence: The Second Best Reporter for the Glorious Country Kazakhstan Travels to America, this time the film will address the relationship between President Donald Trump and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. A few months ago, some videos appeared on the internet showing what appeared to be the recording of the film, fueling rumors about the production.

Still according to Collider, this time Borat believes he is already famous and will have to create another identity, as he does not want to be recognized. Further details about the plot have not yet been released. There is also no information about who will be directing, the rest of the cast or when the film should be released.

Borat: The Second Best Reporter for the Glorious Country Kazakhstan Travels to America was launched in 2006 and became a huge success in Cohen’s career. The film had an estimated budget of $ 18 million and grossed just over $ 260 million.



