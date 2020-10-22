Borat 2: check out what the critics are saying

Borat 2 arrives in the Amazon Prime Video catalog this Friday (23) and puts Sacha Baron Cohen back in one of his best known roles. The sequence was recorded throughout 2020 in secret and some film critics have already had the opportunity to check out the film. Check out what the reviews are saying about Borat 2.

Eric Kohn – IndieWire

“Borat 2 ends with an appeal to vote, against the backdrop of the most striking look of this horrible year. It is enlightening to see Cohen getting closer than before breaking the fourth wall and pointing out his intentions on the material itself. Fourteen years after his last prank, Borat isn’t exactly awake, but his time has come: this mark of fiery humor has never been more essential. Mixing activism with entertainment, Baron Cohen’s best film so far gives us new reasons to be afraid of the world, but it also gives us permission to laugh at it. ”

Peter Debruge – Variety

“Frankly, nothing the comic actor has done since Borat has had exactly the same impact, so it’s a relief that this film is not a foregone case, but a parody on the same level as the original. At a time when our president treats his rallies like stand-up comedy programs, telling jokes to cheering crowds, this may be one of the few counter-attacks to drown out [Trump’s] noise. ”

Pete Hammond – Deadline

“Borat 2 is even wilder than the 2006 original, which earned Sacha Baron Cohen a Golden Globe and an Oscar nomination for Original Screenplay. Scandalous and hilarious, the film is proof that Baron Cohen is a genius of humor (and very brave), a new generation Peter Sellers, without fear of going too far. Any impact a film may have is up for debate, but Baron Cohen shrewdly and boldly uses humor to make a point. high and he does it splendidly and without excuses “.

Charlie Ridgely – ComicBook

“Our world is driven by misinformation, ‘fake news’, as some have come to call it. This idea is central to Baron Cohen’s mission. Lies of those in power play a central role in the real-world stories that Borat finds. The film will provoke some of the most sincere and uncomfortable laughter you have ever experienced in a while. Get ready to be more and more shocked for 90 minutes, but along with that humor is a man who made a career in comedy not only pointing out our worst flaws, but offering us a lifeline to try to correct them. We really should have heard it the first time. “



