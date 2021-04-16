Borat 2: check out the surprise trailer for the extended version of the film

Borat 2: Amazon Prime Video released on Thursday (15) a surprise trailer for the extended version of Borat: Next Cinema Tape. Check it out below:

The video already begins with Borat (Sacha Baron Cohen) talking about the United States presidential elections and lamenting that “thousands of valid votes have been tragically counted”.

Among the several unpublished scenes, we see Tutar (Maria Bakalova) visiting a salon and asking for R. Kelly-style makeup, Borat getting a little too close to Alexa and Sacha Baron Cohen leaving the character during the scene made in the demonstration against the distance Social.

An award-winning production

Borat: Next Film Tape was released in October 2020, fourteen years after the first film and just a few days before the American election.

Recorded in the middle of the quarantine and with several criticisms of the politics of the United States, the film arrived strong in the award season with two Oscar nominations, in the categories Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Supporting Actress (Maria Bakalova).

In addition to his first Oscar nomination, Bakalova has already taken home the award for Best Supporting Actress at the Critic’s Choice Awards.

In the Golden Globe, the feature won in the categories Best Film – Musical or Comedy and Best Actor in Film – Musical or Comedy (Sacha Baron Cohen).

The extended version of Borat 2 has yet to debut.