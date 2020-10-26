Borat 2: check out most controversial moments of the film

Attention! This text contains spoilers for Borat: Next Cinema Tape. Borat: Next Cinema Tape arrived on the Amazon Prime Video catalog last Friday (23) and brought back the controversial reporter played by Sacha Baron Cohen. The sequel, released 14 years after the original film, follows the same spirit and shows the worst of American culture.

In the plot, after spending years in a prison in Kazakhstan, Borat is chosen to deliver a monkey as a gift to the Vice President of the United States, Mike Pence, in order to try to resume the friendship between the two countries. However, on the way, he ends up being forced to give his own daughter, Tutar (Maria Bakalova), as a gift, while revealing the not so beautiful side of the USA.

In dealing with scientific denialism, xenophobia, abortion and pedophilia, Cohen uses humor to present absurd situations and reveal how people react to them. Below, we present some of the most controversial moments of the film.

Caged Mexicans

While trying to take Tutar to Pence, Borat decides to buy a cage to place his daughter on the trip. Upon arriving at a store, he makes reference to Mexican children who are removed from the family in the process of deportation. The shopkeeper’s reaction is just a laugh, agreeing with the situation.

KKK dress at CPAC

During a moment in the film, Borat says he needs to get close to Pence, but he shouldn’t get people’s attention. To achieve this, he decides to go to the Conference of the American Conservative Union (CPAC) wearing a KKK outfit.

The ‘abortion’ scene

One of the most controversial moments in the film is when Tutar swallows a doll in the shape of a child and goes to a women’s health center to ask to remove it from inside. The sequence is built to look like she wants to have an abortion; however, the doctor refuses, even with her saying that she is only 15 years old and does not want to feel pain, or when Borat reports that it was he himself who placed the child inside his daughter.



