Borat 2 and Palm Springs nominated for WGA Awards 2021

The Hollywood Screenwriters Union released on Tuesday (16) the list of nominees for the categories of films at the WGA Awards 2021. This is usually one of the awards that serve as a thermometer for the Oscars, as a considerable part of the voters participate in the two votes.

In 2020, for example, Parasita and Jojo Rabbit were elected in both awards as Best Original Screenplay and Best Adapted Screenplay, respectively. However, for the WGA, some criteria make ineligible films whose scripts have been written by non-union members.

This is the case of Mank, for example, who should appear at the Oscar 2021, but was left out of the WGA. Besides this, other features that were left out of the competition, should appear strongly for the Oscars, such as Detachment Blood, Minari and Nomadland.

The WGA award takes place on March 21. Below you can see all the nominees.

Best Original Screenplay

Judas and the Black Messiah (Warner Bros)

The Sound of Silence (Amazon Studios)

Chicago’s 7 (Netflix)

Palm Springs (Hulu / Neon)

Promising Young Woman (Focus Features)

Best Adapted Screenplay

The Supreme Voice of the Blues (Netflix)

Borat 2 (Amazon Studios)

The White Tiger (Netflix)

World Pictures (Universal Pictures)

A Night in Miami (Amazon Studios)

Best Documentary Screenplay

Until the End: The Struggle for Democracy (Amazon Studios)

Herb Alpert Is… (Abramorama)

Red Penguins (Universal Pictures)

The Dissident (Briarcliff Entertainment)

Totally Under Control (Neon)

Best Screenplay in a Drama Series

Better Call Saul (AMC)

The Boys (Amazon Studios)

The Crown (Netflix)

The Mandalorian (Disney +)

Ozark (Netflix)