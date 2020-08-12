Boomerang effect from Instagram will come to WhatsApp!

These weeks have been very exciting for Instagram due to its recent launch of Reels, the copy of TikTok, which has caused a furor on the platform, flooding user profiles with short videos, but now it would be WhatsApp that would be replicating some functions of Instagram.

It is very common to see platforms start to copy the functions of other social networks that have been successful, such as happened with Snapchat and Instagram stories, or with the recent launch of Instagram Reels, which would compete directly with TikTok, just when its Stay in the United States is in doubt.

However, when we talk about WhatsApp, it is more common to see that the new functions are copied from other instant messaging platforms such as Telegram and not precisely from social networks that pursue another objective.

Well, this time, WhatsApp would be integrating tools from another company owned by Mark Zuckerberg, Instagram, according to the information from WABetaInfo.

WhatsApp copies Instagram functions

At first, it was the arrival of stickers in the WhatsApp states, something very common in Instagram Stories, although at the moment the tool is in the testing phase. But the latest update would have a much bigger change: the integration of Instagram’s popular Boomerang effect, allowing users to play the short videos in a loop.

The Boomerang effect of Instagram would appear in the same menu to send videos and photographs to your contacts, but with the option to convert the captured files into GIF’s or Boomerangs within the chats.

It should be remembered that this function is still in the beta phase of development, but to reach the stable version of WhatsApp, users would not have to resort to Instagram or third-party applications to create GIFs from their cameras with Boomerang effect, but they will be able to convert your clips without leaving your conversations in the app.



