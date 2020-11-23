Books will affect the new season like this

The Last Kingdom is an adaptation of the British author Bernard Cornwell’s series of novels The Saxon Stories. Alexander Dreymon, in the role of Uhtred of Bebbanburg, tops the list of broad actors in the Netflix series.

The Last Kingdom is a historical drama based on true events in Anglo-Saxon history. Bernard Cornwell was inspired to write the books and became interested in the literature of the time.

With each passing season, The Last Kingdom deviates more and more from the novels, but as you research the plot of the books, there are still important story beats that the series continues.

Such discussions as Uhtred’s age are not discussed as extensively in the series as in the novels, to which, due to the events of season four, in the books, Uhtred is over 50 years old. Alexander Dreymon had already anticipated what may happen to Uhtred in the future with regard to his age.

The fifth season of The Last Kingdom will cover the events of the ninth and tenth novels, Warriors of the Storm and The Flame Bearer.

The Last Kingdom has not started its production for the remainder due to the situation of the blockade generated by the coronavirus pandemic, which represents an obstacle for the work on the film set to start normally.



