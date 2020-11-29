Books to Read If You Loved This Netflix Adaptation

If you’ve never played chess, I may forgive you for not mustering the enthusiasm to watch a full series focused on this game. But Lady’s Gambit, a Netflix show based on Walter Tevis’s 1983 novel of the same name, just became the streaming service’s most-watched limited series with more than 62 million households in its first month alone.

Praised for her brilliant performances, mid-century flair, and gripping drama, the story follows a young Beth Harmon throughout the 1950s and 1960s. After her mother’s death, Beth is taken to an orphanage. where he discovers, and quickly becomes obsessed with, chess, as well as the tranquilizers that are given to children on a daily basis.

Her rise in national and international tournaments is rapid, but behind her success there is also a growing dependence on drugs and alcohol. For a game that takes place primarily deep in a player’s brain, the show manages to portray chess with the same kind of biting tension that often accompanies a high-stakes cup final or the outcome of a particularly intense thriller.

But alongside chess, the show also reflects on themes of obsession, addiction, genius, coming of age in the Cold War era in America, and what it means to be a woman in a male-dominated realm. If you’ve been through the series and want more, these are the books to follow.

Stefan Zweig’s Chess (1943)

Sent to the editor of Zweig just days before his death by suicide in 1942, his latest work is also one of the best. If you’ve just finished watching Lady’s Gambit and want more of the same, this is the place to start.

The 60’s New York Book (2016)

Most of Lady’s Gambit takes place throughout the 1960s. We get a sense of the ongoing tensions between the United States and Russia, especially when Beth is accompanied by a CIA agent to a tournament in Moscow, But the 1960s were a period of enormous and widespread change.

Mad Women by Jane Maas (2013)

Following in the footsteps of shows like Mad Men and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, part of the joy of Lady’s Gambit is, yes, the eye-catching costumes and scenery, but it’s also, in large part, the joy of seeing a teenage girl. Beth defeats a succession of condescending and mediocre men who fill the tournaments she attends.

Gifted by Nikita Lalwani (2007)

In Queen’s Gambit, Beth Harmon is discovered to be a chess prodigy at a tender age. In Gifted, Rumi Vasi is declared to be a gifted child at only five years old. Her father, Mahesh, begins a set tutoring schedule to make sure she lives up to her potential and reaches her goal: to be accepted to Oxford University by the time she turns 15.



