Books that will be adapted for series and films

Books have always yielded good adaptations for film and TV. Transforming a good story to another format is a common practice in audiovisual. One of the first examples of books that became films is Frankenstein, and the first adaptation took place in 1910, made by Edison Manufacturing Company, Thomas Edison’s producer.

Since then, cinema has evolved a lot, and with the advent of TV, new possibilities have also appeared. On the big screen, for example, we have had adaptations of countless classics over the years, ranging from Sherlock Holmes to Stanley Kubrick’s filmography, with Clockwork Orange, Lolita, 2001: A Space Odyssey and The Shining.

Netflix has also invested heavily in adapting books for its original films and series. Bird Box, for example, is an adaptation of Josh Malerman’s novel of the same name, while The Irishman is inspired by a book by Charles Brandt.

If you are looking for good things to read, and would like to know a story that will be adapted for cinema or TV before its debut, check out eight good readings for 2021 below.

Dune, Frank Herbert

If you are looking for a good piece of science fiction, Frank Herbert’s Dune should go into the mandatory section. One of the books that will be a film this year follows the life of young Paul Atreides, who is forced to leave his home planet to survive the arid and harsh environment of Arrakis, the Desert Planet, also known as Dune. One of the most anticipated 2021 book adaptations has Denis Villeneuve in the direction, and the cast features Timothée Chalamet, Oscar Isaac, Rebeca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Zendaya, Jason Momoa, Javier Bardem and Stellan Skarsgård.

World in Chaos, Patrick Ness

Mundo em Chaos is also part of the books for 2021. The post-apocalyptic novel shows a rare and dangerous infection that caused the death of all women and made men’s thoughts audible. However, with the appearance of a girl and the discovery of a terrible secret, young Todd Hewitt is forced to flee before it is too late. The film adaptation of the work will have Tom Holland and Daisy Ridley as protagonists and is directed by Doug Liman.

Death on the Nile, Agatha Christie

Hercule Poirot is one of the greatest detectives in literature, and will return to theaters in 2021 in the adaptation of Death on the Nile. Agatha Christie’s novel, the Queen of Crime, puts Poirot into action when the body of Linnet Doyle, a beautiful young millionaire, is discovered in her cabin on a luxury cruise. On the boat, all passengers are suspicious and Poirot will need to use all of his skill to solve this mystery. Kenneth Branagh commands the direction and takes on the role of Detective Poirot.