Booba violently attacks singer Vitaa on Instagram!

On Instagram, Booba has just publicly posted singer Vitaa who tried to approach him. It remains to be seen for what reason

Do we still have to present Booba? The rapper is one of the best in his field but what sets him apart from the rest is his love for clash. Well, it’s probably not Vitaa who will say otherwise.

Because yes, before explaining to you why the one who has sang several times with Slimane was being tackled by the DUC, perhaps we should reconsider her liabilities. A liability filled with tackles and clashes towards his rivals.

Indeed, Booba is fond of wars on social networks. He currently has several rivals including Kaaris, Gims, Kalash, and Damso to name a few. In fact, wars with them sometimes start from nothing.

Often because one of them has done better numbers than him in the past few weeks. Is this also the case with Vitaa? Not really.

No, if Booba came after her, it was for another reason. Well, the fact that she gets flaunted in public by this one shouldn’t really please her.

VITAA, POSTED BY BOOBA

Because yes, as you can see above, B2O literally displayed the singer. For some reason we totally ignore. A simple attempt at approach got him a big tackle from the rapper.

Booba, revealing a screenshot in his story where we can see that Vitaa wants to get in touch with him. Following that, he therefore wrote the following message: “Why are you asking me? ”

Before adding: “It’s Damba we want, not you old chips, go and quit quickly !!!! »He wrote as our colleagues at 13Gold of Hip Hop report.

It remains to be seen what the artist wanted to ask him. Was it for a feat request in the coming months? To let him know how much she loves him? Or just to tackle him like Booba knows so well?



