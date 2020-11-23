Booba, “Tout gacher” reveals behind the scenes!

Booba has just posted a new video on Instagram. He reveals the backstage of his new title “Tout gacher” with Green Montana.

The place of Booba in the world of French rap is obviously no longer to be proven. But sometimes, the Duke of Boulogne makes more talk about him for his various clashes than for his hits. Indeed, he has many enemies in the rap world.

Indeed, one of the most famous is undoubtedly the clash between Booba and Kaaris. The two rappers can no longer stand each other and let it be known. But that’s not all. Booba also has conflicts with Rohff.

A few days ago, Booba attacked the rapper once again. He did not hesitate to call him a goat at the time. A completely free attack which obviously surprised.

Indeed, on a story on his Instagram account, he reacted to the fact that he was in the top 200 of the best sales. While Rohff didn’t even appear. Booba had to post a new photo montage of the rapper.

In caption, he wrote: “I have always been number one my little goat. Me, the question I ask myself is how do you manage not to be in the top 200. Do you realize that the goat is not even in the top 200 bro? What is your technique? ”

BOOBA, A NEW TITLE THAT CARDS

But if Booba is in the news today, it is for good reason. And for good reason, a few days ago, he unveiled his new title.

And the least that can be said is that no one was expecting him here. Indeed, Booba appears on the new album of Green Montana. He is in duet with him on the title “Tout gâcher”.

A title that hit the mark. And to thank the fans, Booba has just posted a new video on his Instagram account and reveals the behind the scenes of this title. And the least we can say is that the fans love it!



