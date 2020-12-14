Booba threw the game in theaters at Mathieu Kassovitz!

Rapper Booba does not hesitate to tackle Mathieu Kassovitz after his comments on “non-essential cinemas”. We tell you everything.

Booba clash Mathieu Kassovitz about closed cinemas.

A lot of ink is spilled over new government measures. And for good reason, if the French seem to find a semblance of freedom, many cultural places will still remain closed.

Enough to make people in the community react. We are thinking in particular of theaters and cinemas which will ultimately not open their doors on December 15.

Guest on BFM, Mathieu Kassovitz therefore gave his opinion on the subject. For him, cinemas are “absolutely not essential” in the face of the current situation.

Moreover, he goes further in his reasoning. “Movie theaters are doomed to disappear. The virus works as an accelerator. »He explains.

His words obviously did not go unnoticed. They even caused a lot of reaction on social networks. And rapper Booba also wanted to give his opinion.

BOOBA TACLE MATHIEU KASSOVITZ

Definitely the rapper is on all fronts. Between two clashes with Rohff and Vitaa, Booba therefore took to social networks to reframe Mathieu Kassovitz.

So it was on Instagram that he decided to attack him. “You are a fat m…. ! “Writes the rapper first. “It shows you are not in need. And to think that you made La Haine, the shame! It kills 0.05% of people. Less than the poor flu bell. »We can read.

Booba then adds a second Story to continue his argument. “The last time you made a worthwhile film, I had a VCR and there was VideoFuture. I don’t even know why they invite you to the sets. »We can read.

Suffice to say that the rapper has thus conveyed his message to the director. For the moment, the latter has not yet responded to Booba’s tackle. Stay tuned, up close.



