Booba teases his feat “Chicha Menthe” with rapper Bilton!

On his social networks, Booba let it be known that his title “Chicha Menthe” in feat with the rapper Bilton, had been available since midnight

How nice to see Booba talking about music and not clashes. Indeed, since the DUC is known, its attacks on its rivals are almost as much talking as its sounds. Yet it is indeed in music that he has great talent. Moreover, his new sound “Chicha Menthe” in feat with Bilton, is finally available.

Well, if we are talking about clashes it is because the DUC keeps having them with its rivals. Like all the time you will tell us. Indeed, in recent times, he has continued to attack Gims and Rohff. Lately, it’s Damso that he has decided to attack.

His former protégé, having indicated that the end of his “career plan” was scheduled for 2022, did not fail to react Booba. This one, taking the opportunity to slightly modify this ad:

“It’s March 5, 2021, that everything actually stops. Someone will have to tell him. But did he know I was going to call him to give him life? Because in real life it was the YouTuber “The Pattern” who sent me his models and a clip where he was walking in the middle of the street with an 8.6 in his hand. It has become the oracle scraping it off. ”

Therefore, seeing Booba foretells a sound rather than insulting an enemy is much more enjoyable.

BOOBA AND BILTON’S “CHICHA MENTHE” SOUND FINALLY AVAILABLE

Because yes, fans have been waiting for a new track to be released for some time now. It was enough to wait until midnight January 15. Date on which “Chicha Menthe” was finally available on all platforms.

It was on La Piraterie’s Instagram account that Booba shared this good news. Indeed, if some did not know, the DUC can no longer do it directly through its own account. Since this one was being banned once again.

In any case, the fans seem delighted with this new project. You only have to read the many comments below the post to realize: “We hope you don’t do that chorus le duke”. A connection vreuuuuuuuuuument! 🏴☠️ ”

It remains to be seen when Booba will release new sounds, but also, if he will stop clashing anything that moves.