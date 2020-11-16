Booba sprays Angèle but also with 13 Organized “5G”!

With his new track entitled “5G”, Booba breaks all records. The rapper from 92 walks past 13 Organized in the Top Singles!

On the night of November 5 to 6, 2020, Booba therefore created a surprise by swinging 5G, his brand new song. With the latter, the Duke then rises to the top of all rankings!

Nothing seems to be able to stop the machine launched at very high speed. For more than 20 years, Booba has reigned supreme on the French rap scene.

It must be said that the very famous 43-year-old rapper has a lot of talent. He thus connects projects, but above all, enormous successes!

Moreover, to the delight of his millions of fans, the singer of Comme une étoiles is preparing a brand new project called Ultra!

Yes, you did hear it. And the first single from the album has already got everyone’s agreement. Available since November 6, 5G has met with incredible success!

Very proud, Booba is delighted about it on Instagram.

BOOBA BEATS ALL RECORDS WITH 5G!

So recently, Booba fed his Instagram feed with a brand new post. The rapper spends a good part of his time surfing the social network.

You will understand, this is the Top Singles of the week. And not surprisingly, its 5G title sits at the top of the list!

Booba therefore passes in front of Angèle and Dua Lipa, Naza and Niska, but above all, 13 Organized, unbeatable for several consecutive weeks!

Admiring, fans of the famous rapper then reacted en masse to their idol’s post. They still can’t believe it!

The latter also threw a little spade to his friends in the South who then caused a lot of reaction … “This is Paris”.



