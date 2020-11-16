Booba shows off shirtless pirate on Instagram!

In Story of his Instagram account, Booba shared a photo where he revealed to his fans, his shirtless pirate look. He caused a sensation!

Very active on social networks, especially on Instagram, Booba shares many photos and videos. And the least we can say is that he posts whatever comes to mind.

This Sunday, November 15, Booba shared a new photo in Story from his Instagram account. As always, he caused a sensation on the social network. Indeed, he unveiled a selfie in which he displayed himself shirtless.

But that’s not all. Booba featured his tattoos and muscular body on Instagram. With his most beautiful smile, he made his fans crack. The one who always remains in piracy, displayed himself with a pirate look.

Indeed, the rapper opted for a pirate headband that hides his eye. As he so often repeats “Piracy is never over”. In recent days, he has been a real hit with his hit “5G”.

BOOBA: HIS NEW TITLE “5G” IS VALIDATED BY HER MOTHER ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Booba’s mother congratulated him. Very proud of this message, he also wanted to show it to his fans on his Instagram account. His mom said: “I congratulate you on your new song which is number 1”.

The artist’s mom also added, “And also, I’ve heard online what you said about the problematic cartoons. And I like what you said. Lots of love “.

An adorable message also accompanied by a little red heart. If the rapper speaks very little about his mother, he melted the web by revealing his message on Instagram. One thing is certain, his mother is proud of him.

It remains to be seen whether she also validates her clashes with other artists. To be continued!



