Booba should unveil his feat “Kabila” with MHD on!

It’s official ! Booba should unveil the feat “Kabila”, the fruit of his collaboration with MHD in the coming days on Instagram!

Booba has many nice surprises in store for his fans for the year 2021. The Duke of Boulogne is expected to unveil his Kabila sound on Instagram soon, in a duet with the king of Afro Trap, MHD.

So it was the Kulture Twitter account that broke the news on social media a few hours ago. After several weeks of speculation, the rapper should therefore unveil his feat with MHD.

“BOOBA x MHD” KABILA “Available tomorrow on Booba’s IGTV”, we learn via the online media’s Twitter account. A bombshell announcement.

A few days earlier, a mysterious video appeared on YouTube. The latter teased the arrival of a duo between MHD and Booba.

The video, without words, with just an instrumentalization, thus announced the color. And it seems that Booba is getting down to business tonight.

BOOBA AND MHD UNVEIL THEIR FEAT ON “KABILA” TONIGHT ON INSTAGRAM

So far neither rapper Booba nor MHD has confirmed the rumor. The Prince of Afro Trap had disappeared from the French music scene.

The latter recently served a prison sentence before being released under supervision. This is the reason why he is back in music and he intends to spoil his fans all over the world.

And it was Booba that he chose for this great musical comeback. On January 15, Booba took to Twitter to announce the arrival of a feat between him and MHD.

“It’s time to commit an act of piracy,” wrote the rapper who now lives in Miami. The rapper returned to the collaboration with MHD and he admitted that the latter should have been unveiled long before.

Due to lack of time or simply waiting for the trial of his friend MHD, Kabila’s exit was therefore postponed. It remains to be seen if the rapper will unveil the song this evening, as it has been announced on the web …