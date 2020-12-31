Booba remixes “Barbie Girl” with a single!

On Twitter, Booba has just revealed the extract of an unreleased track! Thus, the artist has remicer the famous piece “Barbie Girl”!

After JuL, it’s Booba’s turn to cover Aqua’s famous hit, “Barbie Girl”! Indeed, the duke shared an excerpt of the song via his Twitter account!

Banned from Instagram a few days ago, Booba took to Twitter to tease his next album … A project that his many fans have been impatiently waiting for for months!

Thus, not long ago, the Duke of Boulogne wanted to keep his subscribers waiting by posting a possible extract from this mysterious project! Thus, on the video, we can hear the rapper appropriating the famous title “Barbie Girl”, but in his own way!

An excerpt that made the Booba fans react a lot on Instagram… And one thing is certain, they already love it!

BOOBA: ITS EXTRACT FROM THE “BARBIE GIRL” REMIX IS AVAILABLE TO INTERNET USERS

On Instagram, Booba’s fan account, “La Piraterie Official” was quick to repost Booba’s clip! A post the fan account captioned: “We have no explanation yet …”

That said, people already think it’s an excerpt from the Duke’s next album! “I wasn’t expecting this one,” “It’s crazy, the duke can make me like anything, even ‘Barbie Girl! ”

Or: “Booba, get the album out quickly! “It’ll make a diamond if you Market it well, force the duke!” “We can read on the social network of the artist’s fan account!

Messages all more enthusiastic than the others! A warm welcome which will therefore please the Duke of Boulogne! We let you in turn listen to the excerpt in question below!



