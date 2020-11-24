Booba really thinks he’s the last jedi on Instagram!

Booba appears as tense as ever! The rapper tenses his muscles and takes himself for the last of the Jedis … Master Yoda has been warned!

So would Booba have the strength? He seems to believe it anyway, as he poses on Instagram … Because the rapper, all abs out, stares into space and refers to the Jedi … Luke Skywalker is among us!

Indeed, the rapper decided to show himself strong, fighting … and especially to embark on Star Wars! He therefore claims to be the “last of the jedis”… Whereas when we have seen the films, we can have doubts.

Some accessories are missing from Booba. No lightsaber, no spaceship: we quickly sense the scam in his Instagram post … But the Duke seems ready to go into battle against the dark forces.

So who are the forces on the dark side this time around? Rhoff, Kaaris, Gims or even Damso? B2O does not specify it, but we remember his love for the saga … We therefore expect revelations!

Because the last time he announced Master Yoda, Booba was coming out with a sound. We would have preferred a feat with the Jedi, but it was not available for an album … Who will be the last Jedi announced by the Duke?

BOOBA, THE LAST JEDI… REALLY?

So we can imagine the Duke releasing a new sound… or even a new album! Because his passion for Star Wars is reflected in his tattoos… Why not find it in an entire album?

But fans should be content with this hint. Booba is content to sign with his usual pirate flag … “Piracy is never over. But will he be able to use force?

So we are waiting for the rest of the Duke’s announcements … His fans are looking full, and are waiting for a big announcement. But his publication asks more questions than answers …

Booba likes to remain enigmatic and attract his fans. That’s it, they’re all in the front row waiting for the revelation … Will we finally figure out what the strength of the Last Jedi is?



