Booba powers La Mafia and his track “LMSK”!

On social networks, Booba sent strength to rapper La Mafia and his new title “LMSK”! Booba loves finding new nuggets. The Duke of Boulogne therefore naturally gave strength to the rapper La Mafia and his LMSK title.

The French favorite rapper who has happy days in Miami has decided to send force to his friend The Mafia. The latter released LMSK a year ago now.

But as the artists so aptly repeat, everything that is old has value. So a few hours ago, Booba ambianced himself to the sound of La Mafia.

He thus shared a video in his Instagram Story. On the latter, the latter dances to the sound of LMSK by French rapper La Mafia.

The French rapper is far from his first attempt. Before La Mafia, Luna and Omar’s daddy gave strength to many artists through his social networks.

BOOBA GIVES STRENGTH TO THE MAFIA IN ITS INSTAGRAM STORY

With 1.6 million subscribers on his Instagram account, the Duke of Boulogne fairly regularly shares the sounds of his favorite artists of the moment.

And the latter are therefore both recent and old school artists. A few weeks ago, for example, Booba gave strength to his protege Bilton.

The rapper knows it, Instagram is a great opportunity for artists to make themselves known. So the interpreter of La Madrina decided to put it in the spotlight.

To do this, he unveiled the day before yesterday, a teaser of the new sound of his foal T.T.T. The opportunity for Booba to give visibility to the young artist.

The ’92 artist, like his predecessor, therefore thanked Booba for talking about him in his Instagram Stories. With 15,000 subscribers on social networks, Bilton continues to grow.



