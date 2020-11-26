Booba powers Elia’s “If You Knew” Title!

On his Instagram account, Booba has just lent his support and given his strength to the young prodigy Elia for the title “If you knew”

If there was one thing to remember about Booba, despite his enormous success, it would undoubtedly be the fact that he supports the talents he values. That no one can take away from him. Proof of this is with the “promotion” he just gave Elia on Instagram.

However, when he finds himself at war with some, at that point the DUC becomes unrecognizable. Able to sustain a clash for many years and behave like a child as he ages.

Just look at the current situation with his rival Rohff. The latter and Booba have not stopped taking the lead for several weeks. Lately, B2O even asked El Padre to unblock it on Insta to “do battle”:

“You’ve been through everything except the top 200. Unlock me and come talk to me like DM you cowardly son. You understand the love between the two with just a few words.

But concerning Elia, Booba was much “more tender”. As we let you know, he wanted to bring strength to the young artist.

ELIA SUPPORTED BY BOOBA

It was on her Instagram account that the DUC wanted to “help” the young singer. By sharing a teaser of the clip of it. The young artist, bathed in a “geek enough” atmosphere since her childhood. As she put it in an interview:

“My father composes music for horror movies. And he showed me a lot of stuff in his studio. With all these machines, I was pretty geeky. But now that geek vibe is well and truly over. Today, the young woman is supported by Booba on her Instagram account.

The latter thus announcing: “IF YOU KNEW – AVAILABLE FRIDAY ON ALL PLATFORMS !!! THANKS TO ALL🩸🖤🩸💀🌹 @ elia.music #maytheforce 🏴‍☠️ ”.

It remains to be seen whether the promotion of Booba will be enough to make Elia known to everyone or whether we will have to wait a few more years.



