Booba poses with an owl and surprises his fans!

Rapper Booba shares a new photo on Instagram with an owl. We give you more details! Booba poses with an owl for an Instagram photo!

The young rapper surprised his fans again on social networks. This time, Booba posted a photo on his Instagram account.

We see the young artist strike a pose alongside an owl. It didn’t take longer for fans of the French artist to show their support for him.

Indeed, the photo that Booba posted on his Instagram account garnered more than 76,000 likes. And this only 3 hours after its publication!

The Duke of Boulogne remains very popular on social networks. “Free Spirits” he writes quite simply in caption.

It also adds the emoji of an owl and a black flag. The latter always referring to La Piraterie!

BOOBA: ULTRA

Booba therefore remains very close to his community on social networks. Indeed he is very active on Instagram for example.

The artist regularly shares his novelties with his thousands of subscribers. And the latter do it well!

They are indeed always present to show him their support. They are now eager to discover the new album of their favorite artist.

Entitled Ultra, this is one of Booba’s most anticipated albums! And for good reason: it has been 3 years since the artist released a solo album.

So we can see why the fans are getting impatient. But where is he in his project?

Well, the Duke of Boulogne is playing the mysterious. Indeed he has not revealed any release date for his next album.

But everything suggests that it should soon be unveiling its novelties. Some fans are certain that the album will be a great success.

Maybe the artist has plans to release Ultra at the end of 2020. Just to end the year on a high note! Case to be continued.



