Booba openly mocks Rohff’s criminal record on Instagram!

The clash between Booba and Rohff is far from over. Today, the Duke talks again about the criminal record of his favorite enemy!

Booba continues his clash with Rohff, on social networks. And in other words, he sets no limits.

Indeed, Booba does not hesitate to attack the rapper of the 94 on his love and legal past. Just yesterday, the latter reminded Internet users that Rohff has already beaten his wife. On a montage of him slapping, he wrote, “Is it when you put out a big shit sound that we hit bars on your face?” “.

It is therefore impossible for Rohff to let this remark go. So he decided to go back to the edit on his Instagram account and write: “We don’t care about your complete jester sound. Ask your great friend Thomas B to put me in a Spotify playlist too. You are indeed 3 first JRS and 454 th in digital 10 days later. It’s going to be okay buddy #RAPPEURBFM #CHEMINFACILITE #LELUDUSYSTEME VS #LAPUISSANCEDUQUARTIER ”.

What did Booba do?

BOOBA TALKS ABOUT ROHFF’S CRIMINAL RECORD!

But Booba does not intend to stop there! So today, in a Story of his favorite social network, the Duke of Boulogne has shared the Tweets of several Internet users.

“Rohff has spent more weeks in prison than weeks in the Top 50 streaming since 2015,” says the former. Obviously, it amused the rapper! Indeed, the latter keeps talking about the figures of his rival, all day long.

Booba also posted a second one which reads: “Rohff he didn’t understand that rap is over for him”. Before commenting, “It’s fire on the blue bird,” implied on Twitter.

A final Tweet explains: “You see Rohff if you hadn’t played the clown on a rap planet that is not yours because of your equals. You killed your career … “.

The Duke of Boulogne therefore seems to validate these comments!



