Booba once again provokes Damso

The Booba-Damso clash is starting again! The duke sends a new spike to the Belgian rapper, and even goes so far as to insult him!

Kaaris, Rohff, Damso… So we still wonder which of the three rappers Booba hates the most. But the duke continues to mock and insult the three … So this time it’s the Belgian rapper who takes it.

Because B2O follows the program Clique, on Canal + and Mouloud Achour … And thus finds an interview with Damso. At this point, his rival talks about his thoughts on the intelligence and foolishness of people on earth.

But Booba probably doesn’t like what the Belgian rapper says. Because to the question “What is someone stupid for you?” “He replies” he is someone who refuses to be smart. ” He then develops …

“Because it takes a lot of energy, calm, reflection … it takes too much. So if you don’t do all that, you’re dumb to me, that’s a choice. »A rather considered idea of ​​stupidity then…

And Damso even qualifies stupidity as “intellectual laziness. He explains it this way. “If you’re a mental jerk, it’s not your fault. But if you’re dumb, it’s your fault, it’s your choice. “Faced with this, Booba does not seem to agree … And posts his rival on Insta.

BOOBA IS STILL DAMSO!

Not necessarily to criticize his words, but rather to criticize Damso. So he doesn’t hesitate to say “where is the jester ?!” A gratuitous and direct insult, but it doesn’t end there.

Booba therefore adds a layer by using the words of the Belgian rapper. “Is being a coward and a quiche a choice ?! Damso has therefore just been insulted as “coward”, “quiche” and “buffoon” in a few seconds.

But B2O goes even further! He thus balances on the production of his rival… “Is he already in his camper van with Anissa?” “A way to recall the rapper’s dream for 2022: to go around the world …

But also a way to imply that he has disappeared! Not sure Damso is answering, because he rarely got into a clash with Booba… But the Duke does not let go!



