Booba once again makes fun of Kaaris career on Instagram

Booba puts a layer on Kaaris! The Duke likes to tease his rival … So when he finds a piece of an interview, he gives it to his heart! We are therefore entitled to a big tackle on Armand. It stings !

Because B2O does not miss an opportunity to attack Kaaris … But this time, he tries more elaborate than a small montage of his rival’s head on Paint! He even balances one of his sounds with little comments …

On his Insta, we therefore find 2.7.0 of Armand … A short excerpt, balanced by Booba: “They are organizing themselves so that I break guys I don’t know. Fuck you all, it’s you who don’t know me. ”

So far, nothing crazy, but the Duke has also found an interview with his rival to tackle him. Asked about the clash between La Fouine, B20 and Rhoff, Armand indeed seems very calm and serene …

In this moment, which dates from 2014 (!), Mouloud Achour even wonders if Kaaris is not “the new number 1 in French rap”. So when the journalist asks him the question about Booba, Rhoff and the Fouine …

BOOBA RIDICULISE KAARIS

He looks completely relaxed. And defends his then mentor … “Booba, he doesn’t need me to sort out his problems. I also have my problems on my side. ” B2O didn’t put these two extracts together by chance …

Because since he is no longer his protégé, Armand has been throwing a lot of files on the Duke … Since then, he has defended himself with a lot of Insta videos. With a lot of humor and mockery, too …

This time, Booba therefore chooses to find old files to tackle his rival. And also to ride a wave that is working well at the moment: how the world would have been if Kaaris had not existed …

Because ever since he shed light on Sevran, the Dozo has been taking a heavy toll. So there, we find “Booba if Kaaris had not given him strength on Autopsy 4.” With a B2O slammed in a shower … Settled.



