Booba, Montana, announced the “Treat everything” music!

Booba never stops collaborating with artists. The French rapper has just unveiled his new clip with Green Montana!

Booba comes back with a lot of weight! The French rapper has decided to reveal to his fans the fruit of his collaboration with Green Montana on Instagram.

Who says end of the year for the rapper, says new collaboration event. This time, the Hauts-de-Seine rapper poses on the single Tout gâcher by his foal, Green Montana.

The artist, who has just released his first album, Alaska, therefore had the chance to work with the Duke of Boulogne. The latter therefore took him under his wing.

So it’s obvious that the latter is putting his voice on one of the hottest tracks on his album, then. “It was wanted that there is a maximum of my music, that I can express myself as much as possible on the project, but that we still have Kopp (Booba, editor’s note) to complete the loop”, confided the Belgian at Inrocks.

On November 12, the artist released his exclusive featuring with the Duke of Boulogne. And the clip that accompanies it is therefore a hit.

BOOBA UNVEILS WASTE EVERYTHING IN DUO WITH GREEN MONTANA

And the least we can say is that the album is a success. The song All spoil has already been listened to more than 3 million times on Spotify.

In the song, Booba returns in particular to his clash with Romeo Elvis. The Belgian singer, who made the cabbage of the tabloid press after the rape accusations has been clashed by a large number of rappers.

So Booba sings: “I only go to whores, like that, it’s square. No Elvis, no Romeo, no war “. Very strong words, therefore.

The video for Tout gâcher, posted three days ago on YouTube, has been viewed over 380,000 times. The very artistic video ranks among the 20 most viewed clips of the moment. So, well done to them both!



