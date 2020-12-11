Booba laughs at Rohff and his leaked success is “vile”!

Booba has just posted a new photo on his Instagram account. He strongly attacks Rohff and Dadju! Booba has just posted two new stories on his Instagram account. As usual, the rapper lashes out at his enemies, Rohff and Dadju.

It’s no longer a secret, so Booba doesn’t just have friends in the rap world. He is even known for his many clashes. He himself no longer counts his enemies.

One of the most iconic is without a doubt Kaaris. Booba and the rapper even got into a fight at Orly airport. And they even had to fight in a fight. Unfortunately for fans, the latter was canceled.

But right now, it’s against Rohff that Booba has it. Indeed, a few days ago, the Duke of Boulogne was violently clashed by the rapper. The latter made several photo-montages of Booba crossed with 6ix9ine. The American rapper made headlines a few weeks ago for throwing names out during a trial.

Since then, despite his success, he has had the tag of “scales” plastered on him.

BOOBA VS ROHFF

Rohff posted a photo and wrote about Booba: We know you are a snitch, you troll, taunt and send people to hebz, #rappeurbfm “.

But obviously Booba did not let it go. A few minutes later he posted a montage with Rohff. Accused of beating his wife, the rapper from Boulogne obviously played on this card. “Is that when you put out a big shit sound that we hit bars on your face?” “.

And today, Booba is once again attacking Rohff. The latter has just released a new title with Dadju. But this sound is not unanimous at all. “Belek Housni there is your feat with addition that leaked it is despicable”. Internet users also seem to think the same way!



