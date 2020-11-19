Booba: La Piraterie is coming to a shop in Lausanne!

La Piraterie de Booba crosses borders and lands in Switzerland in Lausanne! We give you more details. The brand of rapper Booba arrives in Lausanne!

The Duke of Boulogne sets out to storm Switzerland. Indeed, the products of his brand La Piraterie will be exhibited in a concept store in Lausanne.

So Booba shared the good news with his thousands of Instagram followers. He also shared a teaser on his Story.

We can see some of the brand’s products there. On the program, sweatshirts, jackets and even protective masks from La Piraterie.

Something to please fans of the rapper who lives in the Lausanne region. Booba intends to conquer the world with his piracy.

On a Story from his brand’s official account, he also announces the launch of international deliveries. Piracy is on the move, no way to escape it.

BOOBA ON ALL FRONTS

Booba is so active at the moment that he doesn’t know where to turn. Its La Piraterie brand has been very successful since its launch. And it’s not about to stop!

On the music side, B2O fans are still waiting for the release of his album Ultra. The rapper has unveiled a first 5G single. History of taking the temperature.

A successful release since Booba explodes the records on Spotify. Indeed, a week after its release, 5G dethroned the title Bande Organisée.

It should be noted that no one had managed to do this since August 15. Small victory to note! So we have a little preview of what awaits us.

Although it is still unclear which artistic direction the rapper has chosen to follow. His fans are therefore eager to discover his new album.

The rapper is said to have decided to release his album on December 4th. A date that is not trivial.

Indeed, this is the date that Gims chose to unveil his album Fléau. Is he going to overshadow her? Case to be continued.



