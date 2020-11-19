Booba is making fun of Rohff with his Instagram filter!

In the story of his Instagram account, Booba broadcasts an excerpt from an interview with his great rival, Rohff. He laughs at him with a filter.

BOOBA TAKEN ON

Indeed, Booba is in turn clashed. It must be said that Rohff could not let pass such mockery, and such a lack of respect. So, the main interested party has just struck even harder.

In short, Rohff shared a photo-collage of Booba and… Guy George, a serial killer and rapist. It must be said that the two men look like a drop of water. So the rapper wonders if this is the same person. Ouch!



