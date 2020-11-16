Booba is in peace and love mode and dressed in red!

Rapper Booba strikes a pose during a shoot in peace and love mode in red tracksuits. We give you more details.

Booba poses in peace and love mode on Instagram!

Very active on social networks, rapper Booba has just shared a new photo on his Instagram account. We see the Duke of Boulogne pose in red tracksuits and glasses with a bluish reflection.

Seriously, his face closed, Booba leaves the jacket of his tracksuits open for a bad-boy effect. He thus reveals his traced pecs and his numerous tattoos.

“No War” writes the French artist in the caption of his Instagram post. He also tags green.tana which is the official account of rapper Green Montana.

The latter answers him in a commentary. “It’s square” we read. The young artist therefore validates the Instagram publication of the French rapper.

BOOBA IN PEACE MODE

The photo Booba shared was taken during a photo shoot. The young artist did not give more details on his Instagram post.

But this is more proof that the young rapper is very active at the moment. We discovered several days ago that he had become the face of the Puma brand.

But on the music side, Booba is just as active. His fans recently discovered his new single 5G.

This is the first track from his upcoming album Ultra. Besides, Omar and Luna’s dad has not given a release date for his 10th solo album.

It must be said that the fans are starting to get impatient. But at the latest news, the young French artist plans to unveil this long-awaited album soon.

In fact, on one of his Instagram Stories he hinted that the album could be released on December 4th. A date that is not at all trivial since it is the one that Gims chose to release Scourge.

The Duke of Boulogne would therefore be able to release Ultra on the same day to shade him. Case to be continued.



