Booba is having a great time in his car with his kids!

Booba and his two children get along in the car to some big US rap! We give you more details. Booba gets on with Luna and Omar on some big rap!

Booba often shares his daily life with his many fans on social networks. Moreover, he does not hesitate to share these moments of life with his family.

The French rapper has indeed shared in Story an adorable moment of complicity with his children. We thus see Booba socializing with Luna and Omar on a piece of US rap.

And it must be said that his little pieces of cabbage seem to like rap too! Indeed, it looks like they inherited this from their daddy. We love !

And we must admit that his children also seem to have the rhythm in the skin. To believe their little gestures on the rap song.

BOOBA: A DAD CLOSE TO HIS CHILDREN

Between two clashes, Booba remains a daddy present for his children. His fans have the chance to discover another face of the rapper: that of a loving dad.

Thus, Booba sometimes posts adorable photos of his children. He thus brings his community activities to life with Luna and Omar.

This is a far cry from the punchlines and mockery he has towards his enemies. But we still find its teasing side.

Based in Miami, the Duke of Boulogne therefore enjoys a quieter life with his children. Although he has not yet retired, the young dad spends a lot of time with his children.

And fans of the artist know how much his children mean to him. The rapper had proven it in the past by devoting an entire song to his daughter Luna. B2O is no longer interested in going out, he much prefers spending time with his family.



