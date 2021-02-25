Booba is happy to end his career for “Ultra”!

Booba fans can’t admit that their favorite rapper’s career ends with Bramsito.

Yesterday, Booba found himself in Top trends on the blue bird social network,

As you know, Booba has just unveiled the tracklist for his album “Ultra”, which will be released on March 5th. Thus, we discovered that there will be 14 titles in total.

But also that he will share the microphone with Maes, SDM, JXT, Gato, Dala, Elia and… Bramsito. And it was this latest collaboration that made Internet users react. And for a very specific reason!

Indeed, if the rumors are true, this opus could be the last of Booba. As a reminder, when the rapper teased “Ultra” in a post, he also wrote “This is the tenth. This is the last … “, in the caption.

But a more recent post has come to cast even more doubt. So, a few days ago, Booba published a short video, where we see him facing the camera, a cigarette in his mouth.

“I will miss you guys,” he says, “Even the haters, I will miss you (…) But I will not give them the time again.”

And this, before concluding with images from highlights of his career. In the caption, the rapper also added the hashtag # ultra5321.

Booba is delighted to end his career with Bramsito for “Ultra”!

WILL BOOBA END WITH A FEAT WITH BRAMSITO?

To believe the tracklist of “Ultra”, Booba therefore ended his career on a feat with… Bramsito! Obviously, the comments have therefore rocketed.

“Starting your career with Ali to end it with Bramsito, that’s the scenario”, “I refuse to believe that this career will end with a feat with Bramsito, I’m going to fuck myself up”, “Bramsito is not old tweets where he insults the girl in Booba that we blow up the sound? “So he will end his career of more than 20 years with a sound with Bramsito ptdrrrrr but the artistic director of the project is Omar or what, I have tears in my eyes”, can we read under the post by Booba.

The least that can be said is that the rapper’s fans didn’t go with the back of a spoon. However, let’s not forget that Booba has already collaborated with him on Sale mood in 2018, and more recently on Piccolo with Gato Da Bato.

This therefore means that the two stars have a strong bond. But we can have doubts that fans of the Duke of Boulogne can accept an ending like this.

Either way, we’ll have to wait a bit longer to get more answers to our questions. Unless Booba decides to react before March 5, the release date of his album “Ultra”.