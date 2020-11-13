Booba in heaven he appears alongside samba dancers!

On his Instagram account, Booba shared his joy by appearing alongside several samba dancers in his story. Everything has been going well for Booba for a few days. Sure, he was struggling with his lifelong rival, Rohff, but that seems to have calmed down recently. Now he’s enjoying the success of his latest 5G track, and a few samba dancers.

Because yes, probably to celebrate this good period, B2O wanted to attend a Brazilian show? Or is this a cliché from several years ago? We won’t really know the answer. Despite everything, the artist did pose alongside several dancers a few hours ago.

You just have to go to Booba’s story to see it. The latter, seeming very happy to share such a moment.

It must be said that there is much more unpleasantness than being with dancers from Brazil, each as sexy as the next. If on top of that everything is going well in your life, you can only smile broadly.

This is precisely the case with Booba, who has recently been living his best life.

BOOBA, SURROUNDED BY DANCERS FROM SAMBA

This happiness is also due to the release of his last piece. As we were letting you know, the DUC was unveiling 5G to all its fans not long ago.

A title very listened to by the fanbase of Booba. But also by his mother. Indeed, this seems to be his first fan. Luna and Omar’s daddy, revealing a conversation he had with his mom via text message after his last music was released:

“Congratulations on your new track which is number 1. I also heard what you said about the problematic cartoons (…) I like it”. Let him know the one who brought him into the world and who loves him more than anything.

So you will understand, when we told you that Booba had something to display his happiness, we were not lying.



