Booba: his new track “5G” ignites the charts!

Booba fans seem to have appreciated this little appetizer … Barely released, his new title “5G” is already breaking all records!

On the night of November 5 to 6, Booba therefore rocked 5G, the first track from his next album.

Nothing seems to be able to stop the machine. As he approaches his 44th birthday, Booba continues to string together projects, but above all, huge successes.

It must be said that the famous rapper from the 92 has a lot of talent. For more than 20 years, he has made his pen speak.

Not long ago, the singer of Rouge et Bleu announced the upcoming release of his brand new album called Ultra.

And to the delight of its millions of fans, a first song has already been available for a few days!

Yes, you did hear… So Booba is unveiling 5G and then getting everyone to agree once again. The title sends very heavy!

BOOBA BEATS ALL RECORDS WITH ITS 5G TITLE!

On the night of November 5 to 6, 2020, Booba therefore created a surprise by swinging 5G, a first extract from his next album.

And we have to believe that once again, this is a real hit for the famous rapper! The reverse would have surprised.

Moreover, in view of the many points made to his colleagues on the figures for their projects, B2o had no right to make mistakes.

On Spotify, 5G thus passes in front of the entrenched piece Bande Organisé, at the top of the ranking for many weeks.

But that’s not all ! In just 10 hours, Booba’s last track won the Top Apple Music France, but also Belgium.

Just that ! So it’s another success for the greatest clasheur in the history of French rap.



