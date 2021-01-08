Booba has announced the release date of the album Ultra

Rapper Booba finally unveils the release date of his new Ultra album eagerly awaited by fans! We tell you everything.

Booba finally unveils the release date of his long awaited Ultra album!

After months of waiting, the rapper’s fans are finally set! Indeed, the Duke of Boulogne has just unveiled the release date of his new album Ultra.

So it was on his Twitter account that the French rapper announced the good news to his fans. Booba has indeed shared a short video to start the countdown to the planned release date.

“The countdown can begin …” wrote the rapper on his Twitter post. On the video, the release date of the Ultra album is revealed between Booba’s tattoos!

Fans seem delighted to know that their favorite star has decided on a release date for their new album. But we will have to wait a little longer! Eh yes.

BOOBA: ULTRA SOON AVAILABLE

Booba gives us an appointment on March 5 to discover his album Ultra! It must be said that this one is eagerly awaited by fans of the artist.

So that’s the end of the mystery! Ultra will therefore be released in less than 2 months. It’s the artist’s 10th album, and maybe his last!

Ultra will therefore be released more than 3 years after Booba’s last album, Trone. During the last months, the Duke of Boulogne has remained very mysterious about this album.

Besides, we don’t know much about it yet! But we still had the opportunity to discover two singles from this new album.

Indeed, the young father still gave his fans something to wait all this time. So, we first discovered his 5G track last November.

A month later, the French artist unveiled Azerty on music platforms. See you on March 5, 2021 to discover “Ultra”!