Booba goes wild with the news on the coronavirus!

In the story of his Instagram account, the French rapper Booba films himself listening to the news on the coronavirus. He becomes crazy…

During the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, Booba never misses the latest news. But one of them is driving him crazy!

We don’t teach you: Booba is always kept informed of the latest news. Especially on those concerning the coronavirus. As a second wave of the pandemic engulfs the country, there is nothing more important.

And as proof, the French rapper had launched his own show during the first wave. With “Corona Time”, the 92i Veyron interpreter had only one goal: to bring prevention to his audience.

With a serious tone, the biggest rival of Kaaris and La Fouine had explained the interest of this program: “We decided to make this program to help as best we can, to make the population understand that the time is very high. serious. ”

“There are a lot of people who are dying, there are a lot of people who are going to die and the only solution is to stay confined,” he continued. Thus, Booba saw fit to use his notoriety wisely.

“I use my following to educate people and invite everyone to do the same. It’s time to be confined, it’s time to show solidarity, it’s time to be true, it’s time to help your neighbor (…) a matter of life and death. ”

BOOBA IS LESS SERIOUS

As of now, Booba’s “Corona Time” show is no longer available. But that doesn’t mean Luna and Omar’s dad isn’t keeping up with the latest news. In fact, he just proved it in his Instagram story.

In short, Booba films himself listening to NRJ radio. However, one of the guests’s intervention drives him crazy! “We can stop you from thinking. We can turn you into zombies, ”says this person. So the rapper keeps repeating: “zombie”.



